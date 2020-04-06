Local athletes help protect their community

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10 ABC) — Many are jumping at the chance to lend a hand in any way they can during this coronavirus pandemic and so are local athletes. Siena lacrosse players, Grace and Megan Power are doing they’re part in their hometown of Cranford, New Jersey.



Megan Power just finished her last season as a Saint, she told News10 ABC “I had actually never sewn before, neither of us before, but when we came home it was kind of like I need to find something to do.”



The Power sisters said they had a sewing machine around the house, something their mother used a while ago so it was a no-brainer to put it to good use for a good cause.



Megan added, “This is just a small thing that we could do to help our community. We have the means to give me a sewing machine and we have an extra fabric. So it’s kind of like, we’ll just keep doing it until we run out of supplies.”

Grace Power starts everything off by cutting each fabric six inches by nine. “That was what the website that we started learning them from suggested, and the first one we made. We decided to keep it as a prototype we tried it on and it seemed to fit well so we kept making them that size.”

The sister have made over 200 masks and they hand them out to those who need that extra protection, whether its at work or shopping for their essential needs.

“Spread the wealth” Megan said, “and also other people in our community have been doing it as well.” The help extends to the Capital Region because protecting yourself protects others and helps stop the spread.