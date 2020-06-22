Local athletes describe the influence of their fathers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — What’s the best way to spend time with your kids? That answer depends on who you ask, but for Joe Casale and Brady Fureno, it was often on the field.

Fureno says one of his favorite high school memories at Fort Plain was winning a state championship alongside his brother and father, who is an assistant baseball coach with the Hilltoppers. It was the ultimate payoff after years of learning and growing.

“My dad always installed that competitive nature into me,” Fureno said. “Whatever I do, do it hard. Run on and off the field. Be a great person. Show great sportsmanship.”

Casale’s father stopped coaching him after youth sports, but the Troy native says his dad never stopped being a tremendous motivator. That left a mark on the football player.

“One of the main things I take away is tough love. My dad pushed me. He was hard on me. He got the best out of me because he knew that’s what I was capable of. And at the time, it seems like, man,” Casale said, shaking his head. “It’s annoying, it’s whatever. But now, I look back and I wouldn’t be where I am without that support.”

Casale won back-to-back state championships at Troy and is now a linebacker for UAlbany.