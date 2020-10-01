Local athlete profiled in new Special Olympics NY campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Izzy Brinkerhoff is an accomplished athlete, the Clifton Park native has ten gold medals to her name,

“I think Izzy is a great personification of an athlete she is able to go out and compete with pride and success represent children with disabilities,” her coach Marlene Michels said.

Izzy will be doing that as part of a new Special Olympics New York campaign titled “Your Brand Here”.

The goal is to challenge brands to treat Special Olympic athletes the same as they would athletes from major sports according to Stacey Hengsterman the President and CEO of Special Olympics New York,

“the campaign was really showing our athletes, Special Olympic athletes as the should be seen. Athletes that work hard and train hard just like athletes you see in the Olympics.”

To demonstrate this they recreated ads similar to those of Nike and Gatorade with athletes like Izzy but removed the sponsor logos showing the difference in the level of support,

“It shows everybody what we see about Special Olympics athletes every single day and that’s their commitment and their passion which is no different from any athlete you know the name of,” Hengsterman said.

The campaign is set to launch Wednesday.

