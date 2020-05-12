Lilly Phillips commits to UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cambridge’s Lilly Phillips announced her commitment to UAlbany on Monday.

I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Albany! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way! Go Great Danes!🐾💜💛 @coachmull2 @CatherineCas24 @megmethven @hawkinsyvonne44 @UAlbanyWBB pic.twitter.com/JRuzZXraGU — Lilly Phillips (@Lilly_Phillips4) May 11, 2020

The junior averaged 15.1 points per game this past season earning All-State honors in Class C. Phillips has been part of three straight sectional titles and a state championship in 2019.

The guard said UA is the perfect fit,

“I’ve talked to the coaching staff for awhile now and I’ve really enjoyed talking with them they definitely feel like family at this point.”

Phillips said she was also looking at Bryant, Manhattan and Monmouth.