Lilly Phillips commits to UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cambridge’s Lilly Phillips announced her commitment to UAlbany on Monday.

The junior averaged 15.1 points per game this past season earning All-State honors in Class C. Phillips has been part of three straight sectional titles and a state championship in 2019.

The guard said UA is the perfect fit,

“I’ve talked to the coaching staff for awhile now and I’ve really enjoyed talking with them they definitely feel like family at this point.”

Phillips said she was also looking at Bryant, Manhattan and Monmouth.

