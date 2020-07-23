Liberty League cancels sports for the year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Liberty League voted to cancel all league competitions and championships through Dec. 31, 2020.

In a press release the league said it will continue to explore the possibility of playing fall sports in the spring. This decision will affect the fall segment of division three sports like basketball, swimming and diving, and indoor track and field.

This does not include hockey for both Union and RPI who play at the Division one level in the ECAC. Union said today they are working with the league to assess the 2020-21 season.