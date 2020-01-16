Late rally not enough in setback to visiting Northeast-10 Conference rival Saint Michael’s

ALBANY, N.Y. – The College of Saint Rose made a late run only to fall short 84-74 to visiting Northeast-10 Conference rival Saint Michael’s tonight.

The game was close throughout with nine ties and 11 leads changes, before the Golden Knights cut a 12-point, 75-63, deficit with 3:37 remaining to four, 77-73, with 39 second left. However, the Purple Knights (4-13/1-7 NE10) went 4-for-4 from the foul line and converted a conventional three-point to seal the victory.

Saint Rose (4-11/1-7 NE10) shot 65.2 percent (15-for-23) from the floor in the opening 20 minutes to grab a 43-37 halftime advantage, but converted at a 27.3 percent (9-for-33) clip while Saint Michael’s canned 66.7 percent (18-for-27) of its chances in the second period.

Sophomore forward Sekou Sylla scored 29 points and hauled in nine rebounds to lead the Golden Knights. Freshman swing Cartier Bowman scored 12 points and pulled down a season-high 15 boards, while sophomore guard Tyler Washington contributed 11 points in 29 minutes off the bench.

Senior forward Eli DiGrande led a quintet of Saint Michael’s players in twin figures. DiGrande finished with 19 points, senior guard Jordan Guzman tossed in 15, while junior forward Jason Heter and junior guard Thomas Jackson III finished with 14 apiece. Freshman forward Kasai Brown punched in a “double-double” behind 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Looking ahead, please note a schedule change for Saint Rose. Saturday’s 3:30 pm game at Franklin Pierce in Rindge, N.H. has been moved to Friday at 7:00 pm due to poor weather predicted for the weekend. Meanwhile, the Purple Knights are scheduled to travel to West Haven to take on Southern Connecticut State Saturday at 3:30 pm.

Notes: Five underclassmen have made 53 out of a possible 85 starts for the Golden Knights this season…Sylla was named the USBWA National Player of the Week and the NE10 Player of the Week on Monday…He leads the NE10 in scoring 22.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game…He also tops the nation with 13 “double-doubles”…Sylla has been especially dominant of late with eight consecutive 20-plus point games…He furthermore has averaged 28.3 points, on 56.0 percent (42-for-75) shooting, and 14.5 rebounds during the past four games…Junior guard Adam Anderson and Bowman are averaging 12.6 and 10.0 points per game respectively…The latter has been in double-figures in three of the past four games.