TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats (46-30) nearly overcame a 9-0 deficit but fell 9-7 to the New Jersey Jackals (47-28) on Friday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

New Jersey went yard three separate times in the second. Alfredo Marte, Alex Torel, and Rusber Estrada all homered to provide the Jackals with a 3-0 lead.

New Jersey tacked on a couple of more runs in the third. Martin Figueroa singled, and James Nelson lifted a two-run jack to pull the Jackals ahead, 5-0.

Nelson later doubled in the fourth and came around on a single from Keon Barnum with a single to make it a 6-0 game.

New Jersey added a run in the fifth. The Jackals started off the frame by loading the bases after Josh Rehwaldt doubled, Ti’Quan Forbes was hit by a pitch, and Toral walked. Estrada hit into a double play, and Rehwaldt crossed the plate to put New Jersey on top, 7-0.

Figueroa walked, Nelson doubled, and Barnum reached on a free pass to put a runner at every square base in the sixth. Marte picked up an RBI fielder’s choice to make it an 8-0 affair.

Estrada collected his second homer of the day with a solo shot off Pavin Parks to extend the Jackals’ lead to 9-0. Parks settled in and tossed a season-high three frames.

Tri-City was blanked by New Jersey starter John Baker who hurled six perfect innings. The perfecto was broken up by a Lamar Briggs single, and Aaron Altherr also had a base hit in the seventh.

Once Baker exited, the offense came to life. Ian Walters and Jakob Goldfarb worked back-to-back walks off Yuichi Shiota in the eighth. Jaxon Hallmark hit an RBI double. Parks followed suit with an RBI groundout. Briggs then lifted a sac fly, and Cito Culver capped the frame with a solo homer to make it a 9-4 contest. It was his 12th homer of the year.

Lance Lusk issued two-out walks to Walters and Goldfarb in the ninth. Jaxon Hallmark reached on an error from Lusk, and Walters scored. Parks plated in two with a double to cut the deficit to 9-7. Lusk sealed the victory for the Jackals after inducing a groundout from Briggs.

Baker (5-6) earned the win. He threw seven scoreless frames, yielding no runs on two hits, walking none, and striking out eight.

Marshall (7-3) received the loss. He pitched 5.1 innings, allowing eight runs, seven earned on 10 hits, walking four, and striking out four.

Tri City returns tomorrow, Saturday, August 12 for the middle game of a three-game series against the New Jersey. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.