VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Isaiah Knight reached the 1000 point milestone in Lansingburgh’s 73-51 win over Ichabod Crane. The senior entered the night needing 17, he finished with 20,

“it wasn’t my goal at the beginning, it wasn’t my goal since I started varsity but it feels good to get it, the goal is really to win sectionals” said Knight.

The Knights are now 8-1 in Colonial Council.