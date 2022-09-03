TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A battle between class B foes – the Lansingburgh Knights and Hudson Falls Tigers – went down in Troy Friday night, as both teams aimed to start their 2022 seasons in the win column after posting sub-.500 campaigns last year.

The visiting Tigers trailed 7-0 in the first quarter until quarterback Will Coon connected with wideout Deonzae Bright for a 70-yard hook-up that knotted the game up at seven.

With the two squads tied 13-13 in the second quarter, the Knights opened up the playbook. Quarterback Logan Hardt delivered a backwards pass to Nazareth Lozada, who found Anthony Huff wide open down the field. The two linked up for the go-ahead touchdown.

Lansingburgh would tack on another score late score, defeating Hudson Valley 27-13. Hardt accounted for two of the Knights’ scores, and reached the century mark on the ground, rushing for 101 yards.

Lansingburgh hits the road for their next game on Saturday, September 10, where they’ll meet with league foe Glens Falls. Hudson Falls returns home on the 10th, and welcomes in Scotia-Glenville.