Lansingburgh uses third-quarter surge to run past Schalmont in “statement win”

TROY, N.Y. – Lansingburgh topped Schalmont in a Colonial Council clash Friday night 67-53. Coming out of a tie game at halftime, the Knights used a 7-0 run in the third quarter to surge ahead of the Sabres.

“I think rebounding the ball and limiting them to one possession was very very important,” Lansingburgh Head Coach Eric Loudis said to describe his team’s effort in the third quarter, in which the Knights outscored Schalmont 22-11.

Isaiah Knight led Lansingburgh with 17 points, while his teammates Vinny Tario and Kobi Wallace each recorded double-doubles.

Schalmont senior Shane O’dell (who recently became the program’s all-time leading scorer) scored 18 points, but was limited to two in the third quarter.

“We practiced [the game plan] all week,” Loudis said. “We always want to know where [O’Dell] is gonna be on the floor, so I think it was very very important that we stuck to our game plan and the kids executed.”

The early season league win over the Section 2 Class B runner-up from last season gives the Knights, who were playing with a chip on their shoulder, plenty of confidence.

“We had a lot of returners, and not too many people have been talking about us at all,” said Loudis. “I mean, we like it that way, and showing this is kind of like a little statement win. But we’ve got a lot of work to do, and I’m very proud of the progress.”