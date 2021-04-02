Lansingburgh holds on for win over Cobleskill-Richmondville

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Coxsackie-Athens beat Ichabod Crane 19-0 on Friday night improving to 2-0 this season. The Indians opened the scoring in the first quarter with a touchdown run from Dillon Hynes. The defense kept the Riders off the board the rest of the way to secure the victory.

Coxsackie-Athens is scheduled to play Hoosick Falls/Tamarac next week while Ichabod Crane is supposed to play Catskill/Cairo-Durham.