Lansingburgh holds on for win over Cobleskill-Richmondville

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A late interception courtesy of Cooper Danskin sealed a 20-12 win over Cobleskill-Richmondville on Friday night.

The Knights are on the road at Schalmont next week while Cobleskill-Richmondville plays Holy Trinity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire