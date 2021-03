Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team fell to rival Stony Brook in the annual matchup for the Golden Apple Trophy. The Great Danes, down their usual starting quarterback, showed life late in the game but turned the ball over four times throughout (two interceptions, two fumbles). UAlbany's Karl Mofor stood out on the offensive side with over 140 yards on the ground, along with Jared Verse shining for the defense with 10 tackles including three solo for loss. Key Stats

"I know we turned the ball over too much and had some silly penalties," head coach Greg Gattuso said. "You lose a game 21-7 and have some chances, but being out of sync – five offsides penalties, four turnovers – it really hurts your chances to win. Joey [Carino] went in there and gave us a spark and we really had a chance, but we put the ball on the ground and Stony Brook got the win."

How it Happened: