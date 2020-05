ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greg Davis is the new head coach of the La Salle basketball program. Davis spent three years at Troy compiling a 45-27 record while leading them to a Class A sectional title during the 2018-2019 season.

After Rich Hurley decided to return to coach the Flying Horses that left Davis looking for a new coaching gig. He replaces Jon Desso who left the Cadets after a 12-4 start to the season. Josh House was the interim coach after Desso’s departure.