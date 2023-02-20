TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The La Salle Cadets took to the ice Monday afternoon to start the playoffs against the GMSVS Storm.

La Salle jumped out the gate scoring two goals in the first period to take an early lead, but the Storm would get on the board in the second period. Klaidi Gjini took advantage of a one-on-one opportunity with the goalie and cashed in.

However, the Cadets found some more offense thanks to Chase Rose who scored after being tripped up extending La Salle’s lead to 4-1. Rose would find the net again later in the second period to complete the hat trick to make it 5-1.

The Cadets would score again in the third period to come away with a 6-1 victory.