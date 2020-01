COLONIE, N.Y. – The Kingston boys basketball team ranks ninth in the state, and showed why Tuesday evening at Colonie in the Pep Sand Holiday Tournament, beating the Raiders 74-56.

Colonie committed 10 turnovers in the first quarter alone, and the Tigers pounced opening the game on a 21-3 run. Brady Short led Kingston with 21 points and was one of four Tigers in double figures.