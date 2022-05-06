ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Empire has announced that kids can get in for free for every home game for the rest of the season. Kids need to be 12 and under to qualify.

Albany Empire, a professional arena football team, plays their home games in the MVP Arena. The Empire’s next home game is on May 21 against the Orlando Predators.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster, at the Albany Empire Office, and at the MVP Arena Box Office. Albany Empire reminds fans that Ticketmaster charges a $1 fee, while the Box Office and Empire Office have no fees.

You can view the full game schedule on the Albany Empire website.