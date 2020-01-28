Kevin Huerter reacts to Kobe Bryant’s death

ATLANTA – Much of the sports world came to a screeching halt Sunday when news surfaced that Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. In the NBA though, games went on. Clifton Park native Kevin Huerter took the court with the Hawks, and shared his thoughts in the aftermath.

“Extremely devastating,” Huerter said characterizing the tragedy. He and others within the Hawks’ organization found out about Bryant’s death at the arena Sunday afternoon after watching film. Atlanta was set to host Washington later that night. He said the general reaction was “complete disbelief and shock.”

Within the organization, Huerter saw a wide span of people that Kobe Bryant had reached. Some of the Hawks’ coaches had coached Kobe, veteran player Vince Carter’s history with Bryant went back to AAU, while young star Trae Young had been mentored by Bryant and received a text from the Lakers legend just a few days before his passing. They all had the same feeling.

“Coaches didn’t really want to coach. Players didn’t really want to play. And it hit you that hard,” Huerter said. But the Hawks hit the hardwood anyway that night, beating the Wizards 152-133 in a game that included multiple tributes to Kobe. He believes the NBA should follow the Dallas Mavericks’ lead and retire Kobe’s numbers 8 and 24.

“They’ve got to do something,” Huerter said. “He was that important.”

Huerter grew up in the Kobe era. The Black Mamba wasn’t his favorite player — he was a big Dwayne Wade fan — but the now 21-year-old shooter always knew how good Bryant was.

“There’s just not a lot of people today that are built like him,” Huerter explained.

When he was still in high school, the Shenendehowa graduate met the five-time NBA champion. Bryant was one of the many superstars that showed up to the Nike skills camp that Huerter attended.

“It was different when Kobe spoke. Right away you felt his presence and almost his power from being in the room,” Huerter recounted. The second-year Hawks guard said that the players were “eerie quiet” when Bryant was addressing them.

Though that moment left a mark on Huerter, he never tried to emulate Kobe’s moves, but he was influenced by the Mamba mentality.

“He had no friends on the court,” Huerter said. “Whether you liked him or not, everybody respected him. And I think everybody appreciated his approach to live, his approach to the game, and how fierce he was, and how much of a competitor he was.”

Huerter has a signed Kobe Bryant jersey at his home in Atlanta, which he appreciates far more now than he ever expected. He described a moment where his mother and girlfriend looked at the jersey, and the magnitude of the tragedy sunk in.

“It reminds you that everyone’s vulnerable to the same things, and you can’t ever take anything for granted.”