Kevin Huerter gives back with 518 Hoopfest

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kevin Huerter is coming off his best year as a pro, including a 27 point explosion in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals to send the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals. Saturday, he was back in the Capital Region sharing his love for basketball with his community.

Huerter held his “518 Hoopfest” at Clifton Common Park Saturday morning. 120 kids between the ages of 6 and 17 participated in on-court games and drills with the Shenendehowa graduate. The free event also featured giveaways and ended with an autograph signing. “This morning was a lot of fun,” Huerter said. “The turnout we got, a lot of kids ready to come out here and have a good time. The weather really held out great for us, we thought it was a really good event. It had a lot of really good energy, and we gave away a bunch of stuff. I hope everyone enjoyed it.”

He’s hoping the Hawks can build on their success this upcoming season. “We have to keep everyone healthy,” said Huerter. “I think that’s a big factor. It’s something that hits every team. We got a lot of good experience last year in the playoffs. We just have to keep coming together, put it all together, get everyone healthy, and I think we can make another good run at it.”