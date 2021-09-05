Kevin Huerter gives back with 518 Hoopfest

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kevin Huerter is coming off his best year as a pro, including a 27 point explosion in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals to send the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals. Saturday, he was back in the Capital Region sharing his love for basketball with his community.

Huerter held his “518 Hoopfest” at Clifton Common Park Saturday morning. 120 kids between the ages of 6 and 17 participated in on-court games and drills with the Shenendehowa graduate. The free event also featured giveaways and ended with an autograph signing. “This morning was a lot of fun,” Huerter said. “The turnout we got, a lot of kids ready to come out here and have a good time. The weather really held out great for us, we thought it was a really good event. It had a lot of really good energy, and we gave away a bunch of stuff. I hope everyone enjoyed it.”

He’s hoping the Hawks can build on their success this upcoming season. “We have to keep everyone healthy,” said Huerter. “I think that’s a big factor. It’s something that hits every team. We got a lot of good experience last year in the playoffs. We just have to keep coming together, put it all together, get everyone healthy, and I think we can make another good run at it.”

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire