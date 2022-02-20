SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From Bethlehem High School, to Syracuse University, to UAlbany, Katie Thomson has had a truly incredible lacrosse journey. Sunday, she saw her number 21 raised to the rafters of the Carrier Dome.

Thomson, formerly Katie Rowan, had her number 21 retired by Syracuse before the women’s game against Stony Brook Sunday afternoon. After graduating from Bethlehem, Thomson totaled 396 points at Syracuse, leading the nation in points in 2008. During that season, she set the single season program record for points and assists.

Now the head coach of UAlbany, Thomson received love from family, friends, and players, both past and present, on a special day. “It’s so special to have, you know, all of these important people that have made such a positive impact on me all together,” said Thomson. “My Albany team surprised me today and I can’t believe on their day off that they came to support me and it just means so much.”

#3 Syracuse topped #4 Stony Brook 12-11. Thomson’s Great Danes will host Yale on Saturday.