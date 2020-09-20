Kasir Goldston set to make professional boxing debut

LAS VEGAS, NV (NEWS10) — On Saturday Albany native Kasir Goldston will make his professional boxing debut.

The 17 year old known as “Mazzi” is scheduled to fight Isaiah Varnell at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Varnell is 3-2 in his career and 30 years old. The fight is set for four rounds.

Goldston put together an impressive amateur career winning three consecutive National Junior Olympic titles and back to back Junior Open Championships.

Ahead of his first pro bout Goldston says he’s feeling confident,

“still nerves there but I mean I’ve been doing this for a long time I trained super hard for this I’m just ready to show people my talent.”

You can watch the fight on ESPN Plus starting at 7:30 Saturday night.

