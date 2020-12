LAS VEGAS, Nev. (NEWS10) — After winning his first professional fight in September 17 year old Kasir “Mazzi” Goldston took things a step further scoring his first professional knockout against Llewelyn McClamy on Saturday night.

The win improves him to 2-0 on his young career. The fight ended with 1:35 left in the second round, Mazzi first knocked McClamy down before finishing it off just after his opponent beat the ten count.

This was his second fight as part of Top Rank Boxing on ESPN+.