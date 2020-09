LAS VEGAS, NV (NEWS10) — 17 year old Kasir Goldston defeated Isaiah Varnell by unanimous decision to get his first career win in what was his professional debut. It was a four round fight.

The Albany native won all four rounds according to one of the judges who scored the fight with the other two giving him three of the four rounds.

Varnell who entered the fight 3-2 is 30 years old almost twice the age of Goldston.