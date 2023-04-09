SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Journeymen Adidas world classic went off without a hitch Saturday afternoon with wrestlers from the U.S. and from overseas in attendance.

The event was founded by Journeymen Wrestling director and owner Frank Popolizio. Popolizio says this event has been in the works for a long time, and the goal is to help make wrestlers better while giving the sports more exposure.

“Well, I’ve been working on it for about ten years. I was a team leader for the United States for the past five years so, I’ve built these relationships over time,” Popolizio said. “I know what it takes to bring people together, and I go over there, they come over here, and we keep building those relationships, and in the end, the kids get the benefit from those countries being here.”

Section2 student-athletes took advantage of the opportunity to show their skills on the mat while adding more moves to their repertoire.

“When I was younger, my brother wrestled, and I just saw him doing it, and it really made me want to do it, and then I just stuck with it, and now since I was about six years old, it brought me to here now,” said Saratoga high school wrestler Taylor Beaury. “Hopefully, everybody will start coming out getting the competition that they need because it gets you better, and it will make this tournament bigger for next year.”

The training camp portion of the freestyle festival will take place from April 10-12.