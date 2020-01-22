Jojo Anderson shut down for the season

ALBANY, N.Y. – Jojo Anderson, who had been sidelined for the first few months of the season with a knee injury, has now been shut down for the season. Head Coach Will Brown confirmed that the UAlbany junior guard will undergo knee surgery as soon as possible to repair his ACL – which he’s been playing without – and focus on getting back to 100 percent for next season.

Anderson already had a procedure to fix his meniscus this season in an attempt to get back to the court. He worked his way back, and played six games with the Great Danes before being shut down. The transfer from Nevada averaged 2.0 points and 1.2 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per game. Though his minutes were limited, his presence added much-needed depth in the backcourt, and enabled Cameron Healy to play off the ball, even when Ahmad Clark took a breather.