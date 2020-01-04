Jojo Anderson easing his way back from injury

ALBANY, N.Y. – Since returning from knee surgery, Jojo Anderson’s production in two games with the UAlbany men’s basketball team has been limited. But personal stats aren’t what he’s chasing.

“I play team first,” he explained after practice Friday. “At the end of the day, if we’re winning, that’s all that matters. I want these guys to experience the [NCAA] tournament. I want to experience the [NCAA] tournament with this group, with this team. So whatever I can do, that’s what I’ll do to the best of my ability.”

The redshirt junior scored a total of five points in 34 minutes, adding four rebounds and an assist, but he’s still not 100 percent. Head Coach Will Brown said recovery will take time, and described the transfer from Nevada as being a “step slow” but with a high basketball IQ.

“He makes the right play more often than not,” Brown said. “He just doesn’t have that quickness, acceleration, or burst where he can get by guys, or really guard guys defensively, like he used to.”

That said, Anderson provides depth at the point guard position, which gives fellow guards Ahmad Clark and Cameron Healy some breathers throughout the game. It also allows Healy – the team’s best shooter – to stay off the ball.

Anderson averaged double-digit points on UAlbany’s five-game summer exhibition in Canada, before injuring his meniscus.

“It’ll take me a couple more game to really get the groove I need.”

He and the Great Danes tip off conference play at Binghamton Saturday at 4 p.m.