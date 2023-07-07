ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Knicks legend John Starks was in Albany today spreading the word about hydration through his partnership with “Thin Energy Hydration.” In addition, he was also celebrating the 30th anniversary of “The Dunk” he made in the 1993 Eastern Conference finals against the Chicago Bulls.

Fans from across the capital region lined up to meet Starks as he signed autographs and took pictures, encouraging fans to get serious about their health and the benefits of drinking Thin Engery hydration drinks.

“We want to keep you hydrated and that’s what this energy drink does. Keeps you hydrated and obviously it’s a better way of putting healthy things inside your body,” Starks said. “I started working for the Knicks in 2004, every single day I was asked about that particular play. I see the importance of it now and it’s been great. I’m glad that I was giving it out instead of receiving it.”

