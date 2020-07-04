John Audino football camps canceled

ALBANY/AMSTERDAM/GLENS FALLS – The Independent Collegiate Baseball League (ICBL) announces reservations for dining at Shuttleworth Park are now open. East Field is awaiting local guidance before it releases its dining plans.

Fans can log into www.shuttleworthdining.com to reserve tables spaced out on the deck at Shuttleworth in parties from 2-10 people. Seats at tables are $10 per person, all of which can be credited to food and beverage for that evening. Those who make a reservation will be able to reserve their table for the duration of the doubleheader. Reservations are limited and all dining operations will adhere to the New York State Outdoor Restaurant Guidelines.

All games this season are seven innings with start times of 5 pm at Shuttleworth Park and 5:30 pm at East Field for doubleheaders. Late in the season there are two single games on separate Mondays at Shuttleworth between the Amsterdam Mohawks and Albany Athletics, with first pitch at 6:45 pm.