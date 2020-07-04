John Audino football camps canceled

TROY, N.Y. — John Audino canceled his football camps, which were scheduled for later this month. The La Salle head coach had been hopeful that even with some limitations, he’d be able to provide a developmental opportunity for some young local players, but he pulled the plug today. His statement:
After careful consideration, due to COVID restrictions in NY State, we have decided it is in the best interest for the health and safety of all athletes and coaches to cancel the John Audino football camps for 2020.John Audino