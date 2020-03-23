Joe Girard reads to young students through Facebook video

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warrensburg Elementary School first grade teacher Jennifer Baker was looking for a way to stay in touch with her kids when school was closed. Baker turned to Facebook to do so,

“I was like thinking to myself how can I keep in contact with them and let them know that I’m still here for them if they need me and I just thought hey I’ll make a Facebook page and I’ll read them a story every day.”

The page started to grow beyond her class, Baker started setting up guest readers that included the principal, librarian, and other teachers until she got another suggestion,

“I put up a post one night and I said does anyone want to guess who our guest reader is for tomorrow and someone said oh maybe it’s Joe Girard III and I was like I don’t have anyway to get a hold of him.”

Luckily she did, a friend who knew the Girards saw the comment and reached out to the family asking if Joe would help,

“I said oh my gosh could please ask him if he would mind just recording himself reading a book and she said yeah sure I think he would really like to do it and probably like two days later she emailed me the video of him reading the ferdinand story.”

Joe was happy to do it reading The Story of Ferdinand for the group. Baker has yet to get in contact with him but wanted to make sure Girard knew she was greatful,

“I just want to say thank you I think it was amazing for you to take a small part of your day and it really made everybody happy.”