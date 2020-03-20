Joe Girard III reflects on freshman year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It only took Joe Girard III two games to crack the Syracuse starting lineup. The Glens Falls native ended up with starts in 30 of the 32 games this season.

The point guard averaged 12.4 points while playing big minutes for the Orange, he said the biggest adjustment was juggling all the responsibilities of being a student athlete.

“College basketball at the division one level is a job. People don’t really see that. They just see the game on TV. They don’t see what goes into it. I mean I’ve had games against an ACC opponent where I’ve gone to class all day, had a study hall and tutoring, then had to go play a game in the ACC.”

As for next season Girard said his biggest focus is going to be limiting turnovers.