CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Huerter is synonymous with basketball in the Capital Region. The Huerter family has seen four members play at the division one level, and next season, Jillian Huerter will make it five.

Jillian Huerter, the youngest of the Huerter family, announced her commitment to Rutgers University on Twitter Tuesday.

Huerter will play next season at Kent School, a college prep school in Kent, Conn., before joining the Scarlet Knights – a program now led by recently-hired head coach Coquese Washington.

Huerter’s older brother, Kevin, is beginning his first season with the Sacramento Kings. The oldest sibling of the Huerter family, Jillian Huerter’s brother, Tom, played at Siena College. And her older sister, Meghan, is entering her sophomore year at Providence College.

Despite Washington being in her first year at the helm of the Scarlet Knights, she and her coaching staff were one of the primary reasons Huerter elected to take her talents to New Brunswick, N.J.

“The coaches were a huge part of it,” said Huerter. “They all are very impressive with what they’ve accomplished, not only as players, but also as coaches as well, so I think they were a huge part of it. Also, it’s a very impressive conference, and the team was all very welcoming. It was all very impressive.”

Huerter addressed her family’s pedigree in basketball, and how their success has not pressured her, but pushed her to strive for success.

“I’m very proud of my family, and what they’ve accomplished,” said Huerter. “And I’m proud to keep up the standard. There was no pressure; people always ask, “did you feel pressure to play basketball?” I truly didn’t. I think we all love it so much, and that’s kind of allowed us to get to the levels we’ve been able to.”