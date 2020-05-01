Jill Shippee’s olympic dream on hold

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jill Shippee’s journey started at Shenendehowa high school,

“the high school track coach had like seen me in like gym class and stuff and said like hey like you’re pretty big and strong like why don’t you like come out for the track team and like throw.”

She then found her way into the hammer throw, a sport that schools here in New York don’t even participate in.

The Clifton Park native had to travel out of state for all her competitions, and did the same when she chose the University of North Carolina. Now a record-breaking junior the Tarheel has her eyes set on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, that dream had to be put on hold due to COVID-19

“two weeks ago they announced that it was going to get postponed which I don’t think has ever happened. So, definitely took us all by surprise but yeah so now I mean we just have another year to prepare.”

The 2020 United States Olympic Trials were supposed to be held in June, those have been moved to the same month in 2021.