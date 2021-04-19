Jared Verse named finalist for Jerry Rice Award

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ny'Mire Little, a 6-4 guard hailing from Chester, Pa., has signed a national letter of intent to join new Great Danes Men's Basketball Coach Dwayne Killings for the 2021-22 season. Little will graduate from the prestigious Westtown School outside of Philadelphia, before arriving in the Capital Region this summer.

"Ny'Mire embodies the mentality we are trying to establish within our program," said Killings. "His versality on the perimeter coupled with his size, length, and toughness will help him have an immediate impact on our program. Ny'Mire is a great person that will be embraced on campus, and comes from a winning program having played for Seth Berger at the Westtown School."

"I chose UAlbany because I trust and believe in the staff, and I believe in their vision in helping me get to the next level," said Little. "They talked about making me a better player but also a better man. Their plan was a lot different from other schools, I am excited to be a Great Dane."

Little finished the COVID-19-shortened season averaging 16 points, four rebounds, and four assists per game, while shooting 43% from behind the arc. A major highlight during his senior campaign was a 40-point outburst against Rock Top Academy. The Chester native attended Archbishop Carroll before finishing his career at Westtown. The Westtown School has produced college standouts Mo Bamba (Texas), Jalen Warley (Florida State), Cam Reddish (Duke), and head coach Seth Berger founded the apparel company AND1 and is the director of the Philadelphia 76ers Innovation Lab.