ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) -- Every year, thousands of runners line East Main Street in Hopkinton, Massachusetts for one of the worlds famous marathon, the Boston.

Two local runners, Larissa Bates and Kristen Hislop, were forced to alter their plans due to Covid-19.

April 19 is a day they had circled on their calendars for months. Bates said, "Back in the fall of 2016, I ran the Marine Corps marathon and it was at that point that I realized qualify for Boston was actually within reach.”