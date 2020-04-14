Latest News

Jalen Pickett decides not to test NBA draft waters

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jalen Pickett will not test the NBA draft waters this year. The sophomore confirmed the decision via text message. Pickett went through the process last year as a freshman before returning to Siena.

The biggest factor for him was the current NBA landscape given the uncertainty around the draft and workouts with teams.

The news was first reported by Mark Singelais of the Times Union. The point guard led the Saints in scoring averaging 15.1 points per game, his performance earned him MAAC Player of the Year honors.

