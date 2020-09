WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Normally, it’s all done in 24 hours, but much like everything else, the Pandemic slowed things down. Three and a half months later, the Tri-City ValleyCats "4 in 24" project wraps up with its final field renovation.

“It's just the way it goes right now," General Manager of the Tri-City ValleyCats, Matt Callahan, said. "We are just trying to make sure that we complete the project and spreading things out based on the resources and different timelines that we are all facing with everything going on."