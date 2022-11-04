ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Albany junior middleweight boxer Jahyae Brown has been in 11 bouts, and has yet to be defeated. Brown intends to keep it that way as he prepares for his upcoming fight against Tyler Robinson of West Virginia next week.

“I think it’s going to be very interesting, and I’m going to tell you why. The fights going to be in west Virginia and he’s from West Virginia so I know the crowd is going to be on his side so they’re probably going to be a little biased,” said Brown. “So, I know he’s going to be confident but like I said before I think I’m going to take his confidence away with my skills, my speed. When he feels my power, the way that I think, how slick I am and when he realize how good I am.”

The fight was originally scheduled for this Saturday, November 5 but Brown posted on his Facebook page that the bout has been rescheduled to next Friday, November 11.