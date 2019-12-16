Jadah Robinson makes USA Olympic team as an alternate

TROY, N.Y. – From Troy to Tokyo, Jadah Robinson could possibly compete at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. Despite dropping her match in the Olympic trials last Thursday, the teenage boxer made the team as an alternate, and if the girl who beat her can’t compete, Robinson will get the chance to represent her country.

The loss was just her second ever. She attributed it in part to the disruption in her training when she switched gyms. The Troy native says, “like Muhammad Ali vs. Leon Spinks” she’ll be back.