SYRACUSE, NY (NEWS10) — July 7, 2021. That’s the last time Jacob DeGrom took the mound for the New York Mets in a regular season game.

Mets fans have been anxiously awaiting for the two-time CY Young award winner to come off the Injured List, and bolster a pitching staff possessing potency to guide New York to the World Series.

Today, the ace took another step towards returning to the majors, making his second rehab start with the Syracuse Mets, New York’s Triple-A affiliate.

While this news should delight Mets fans, his performance on the bump Wednesday afternoon may not be quite as much a comfort.

After recording two strikeouts in a scoreless first inning of work against the Omaha Storm Chasers, DeGrom ran into a speed bump in the top of the second frame.

Storm Chasers left fielder Brewer Hicklen scored the first run of the game by smashing a solo homerun to deep left field.

Later in the inning, DeGrom found himself in a jam with two runners on base. Drew Waters emptied the bags with one swing the bat, and Omaha had a 4-0 lead.

DeGrom would settle back into a grove for the third and fourth innings, allowing no runs over that span. But the second inning damage was too much for the Mets to overcome, and DeGrom suffered the loss, as the Mets fell 10-4.

Despite struggling Wednesday, DeGrom is still anticipated to make his 2022 debut next week against the Washington Nationals.