Iona takes two on Monday to earn series split

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Iona overcame a four-run deficit in the first game and rallied from six-down in the nightcap to claim a season-opening four-game series split with Siena Baseball at Connors Park. The Gaels took the opener 16-10 in seven innings and the second game 10-7.

Game One: Iona 16, Siena 10 (7)

The teams combined for 26 runs and 22 hits in a seven-inning slugfest to begin the afternoon. Iona (2-2) scored 14 unanswered between the third through sixth innings to rally back from an early 4-0 hole.

Ryan McGee homered to lead off the afternoon and Siena (2-2) tacked on three, two-out runs in the second on a two-run double by number nine hitter Donovan Montgomery and an RBI single by McGee. McGee finished with three hits and three RBI in the contest, while freshman reserve Randall Hein came off the bench to knock in three runs in his collegiate debut.

But the Gaels scored twice in the third and added a six-spot in the fourth punctuated by a three-run homer by Sam Punzi to claim an 8-4 lead. After adding a run in the fifth, the Gaels plated five more in the sixth to open a commanding 14-4 lead. Siena answered with five runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough.

Game Two: Iona 10, Siena 7

Iona rallied with four runs in the top of the ninth to complete both the nightcap and series comeback to earn the opening weekend split. The Gaels again overcame an early hole, rallying from 6-0 down through four with 10 runs over the final five innings including six unanswered late.

Siena raced out to a 6-0 lead through three, highlighted by a five-run first. Number nine hitter Devan Kruzinski capped the frame with a two-out, two-run single.

But the Saints’ offense went quiet thereafter, managing just one run on one hit over the final six frames against the combination of relievers Dylan Hemstetter and Brendan Smith.

That allowed Iona to chip away with three runs in the fifth and one in the seventh, before drawing even in the eighth. After Siena went back in front on the home half on a heads up base running play by Kruzinski following an errant throw, the Gaels put together one final decisive comeback.

In the top of the ninth, pinch hitter Brad Polinsky delivered the game-tying RBI single. Tony Santa Maria chased home the go-ahead run on a bases loaded hit by pitch, while Jake Liberatore capped the comeback with a two-run single for a measure of insurance.

Kruzinski drove in three for the Saints, while Evan St. Claire and Eddie Sweeney each added a pair of hits.

The Saints return to action Saturday when they host Niagara in doubleheader action beginning at noon at Connors Park.