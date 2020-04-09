Indian Bowl in jeopardy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s one of the best and richest rivalries in Section 2, and this year it’s in jeopardy for reasons other than COVID-19. As it currently stands, the Indian Bowl between Stillwater and Mechanicville is not on the 2020 high school football schedule. The Warriors were moved down to Class D for the upcoming season in the state’s effort to balance out the classifications, but that means the two schools are no longer natural opponents.

There’s still a chance the longtime rivals will square off this fall, but the New York State Public High School Athletic Association would have to pass a proposal first that would give teams the option to replace a preseason scrimmage with a non-league game. Though the matchup wouldn’t carry any weight in the standings, both coaches think it would be worthwhile.

“People were texting me the other day when they found out the schedule was out and they were asking me when the game is,” said Mechanicville Head Coach Craig Cavotta, who explained how both communities circle this game on the calendar every year. “It’s one of the biggest rivalries in Section 2… it used to never be if we were playing but when and where we were playing.”

Stillwater Head Coach Ian Godfrey said it would be a blessing at this point with the uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic for the teams to play a full season. He said neither town would care the circumstances surrounding the game, as long as it’s played.

“The dynamics of the rivalry in and of itself, I think everybody would be juiced up for,” he said. “The first game to kick off the whole slate of games, I think people would really, I think it’s kind of an exciting take on the rivalry.”

The vote is on NYSPHSAA’s agenda May 27. If it’s passed, there are a dozen potential “block zero” matchups that were included on the 2020 Section 2 schedule, including CBA vs. La Salle and Glens Falls vs. Schuylerville.

