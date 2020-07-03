Independent Collegiate Baseball League announces dining options and streaming plans for games

ALBANY/AMSTERDAM/GLENS FALLS – The Independent Collegiate Baseball League (ICBL) announces reservations for dining at Shuttleworth Park are now open. East Field is awaiting local guidance before it releases its dining plans.

Fans can log into www.shuttleworthdining.com to reserve tables spaced out on the deck at Shuttleworth in parties from 2-10 people. Seats at tables are $10 per person, all of which can be credited to food and beverage for that evening. Those who make a reservation will be able to reserve their table for the duration of the doubleheader. Reservations are limited and all dining operations will adhere to the New York State Outdoor Restaurant Guidelines.



All games this season are seven innings with start times of 5 pm at Shuttleworth Park and 5:30 pm at East Field for doubleheaders. Late in the season there are two single games on separate Mondays at Shuttleworth between the Amsterdam Mohawks and Albany Athletics, with first pitch at 6:45 pm.

ALL GAMES STREAMED ONLINE

The ICBL also announces games can be heard online for free by following each team’s social media for a link to a video and audio stream at Shuttleworth and an audio stream at East Field. Each team has hired a play-by-play announcer for their home games and will use Facebook Live, Mixlr or other applications as their platforms but will provide links on their social media. You can hear Alex Feuz call the Dutch games, Maura Sheridan call the Athletics games, Brad Kline call the Mohawks games, and Ben Kinne call the games for the Independents.

Feuz is currently a sophomore sports broadcasting student at Dean College (MA) and is also the play-by-play announcer and sideline reporter for the Burlington Royals, minor league affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. At Dean, he hosts his own radio sports radio show and is the co-anchor of Dean News Network.

Sheridan is currently the play-by-play announcer for the Lynchburgh Hillcats, minor league affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, in addition to calling games for University of Vermont Women’s Basketball. A graduate of Syracuse University, she got her start announcing games in the Cape Cod League three summers ago.

Kline is a sophomore broadcast and digital journalism student at Syracuse University and is also the play-by-play announcer for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox of the Cape Cod League. Brad is also on the staff at WJPZ Radio full time and previously worked at the sports desk at WAER Syracuse.

Kinne is currently a senior at SUNY Oswego and also the Vice President of Operations at WTOP Channel 10 Sports where he oversees operations of the station and reports from the sideline. Prior to announcing all baseball games at East Field, Ben was the official mascot of the Adirondack Thunder hockey team for two years.

The 2020 schedule, results and news can also be found on the ICBL Twitter feed @IndCollegiateBB in addition to Twitter feeds for @DutchAlbany, @AlbanyAthletics, @MohawksBaseball, @GF_Independents.

The ICBL, which was formed by the Dutch, Athletics, Mohawks, and Independents for the 2020 season, will emphasize a significant focus on player safety and health by implementing numerous protocols this season. In addition to player safety, the league will also limit attendance at its games to just two people per player and a maximum number of diners dedicated to eating areas at both Shuttleworth Park in Amsterdam and East Field in Glens Falls.