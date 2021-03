VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Joe Desmonie’s goal in double overtime gave Ichabod Crane a 1-0 win over Voorheesville on Monday. Zach Zeyak connected with Desmonie on a through ball giving him the opportunity to end the game,

“It felt great not only to get the game over with, just see everybody happy and the get the boys all ready for the next game,” Desmonie said.

Ichabod Crane improved to 4-0 with the victory.