ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The ICBL released its schedule ahead of the July 6th opener. The season begins with two double headers in Amsterdam and Glens Falls.

2020 Season Schedule Released! Baseball in 8 days! pic.twitter.com/7s5vpsOsmY — Independent Collegiate Baseball League (@IndCollegiateBB) June 28, 2020

Four teams are scheduled to play 30 games with play ending August 12th. The league will feature primarily local talent.