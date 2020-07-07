Ian Anderson staying ready

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa graduate Ian Anderson is down in Georgia as part of the Braves 60-man roster this season. The right handed pitcher is stationed at Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate in Gwinnett along with about 20 other players.

The former third overall pick in the 2016 MLB draft finished last season in Triple-A. He is part of a pool of prospects that could see playing time this year. Anderson will only be able to throw live batting practice, bullpens, and simulated games. He says the most important thing is trying to be ready at a moments notice.

