TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Community College’s upcoming football game against Nassau Community College will be nationally-televised on ESPN+. The game is scheduled for September 16 at 1 p.m.

The HVCC Vikings will host the nationally-ranked NCC Lions at home in Troy. The annual matchup between the two programs was chosen by the National Junior College Association as its NJCAA Game of the Week.

The game will mark the first time in the Vikings program history that they have been featured on ESPN. The team has won three consecutive NJCAA Region 3 championships since 2019 (no season in 2020), and is coming off a 21-3 win over Castleton State University JV, which kicked off their regular season.

The matchup is one of 13 NJCAA football games being streamed this season on ESPN+. To catch the game, you can visit the ESPN+ website to establish a subscription.