NEW PALTZ, NY (NEWS10) — The world of women’s soccer is buzzing right now, as the United States chases the World Cup title. But we have a local women’s soccer team that just locked up a title of their own.

The Hudson Valley Crusaders are a semi-professional women’s soccer team in the United Women’s Soccer League Two. Three players from the United Women’s Soccer League One are currently playing on the U.S. World Cup team.

The team is made up primarily of college or former college players. Last weekend, the Crusaders won the Northeast Conference Championship in just their third season, their first year under head coach Mitch Kazanjian.

“It was a really great feeling to start, in a sense, winning,” said center back Grace Palczewski. “And doing it with a great group of girls that were really able to mesh well together.”

The team cohesion helped put the Crusaders over the top. “This team was really great,” said center midfielder Elaina McGee. “Honestly everybody is really supportive and I think that was the main reason of why we clicked so well and worked so well on the field to get to that point.”

For owner Hannah Esslie, it’s nice to see championship results in just year three of the team. “It was really exciting to see something you invest in become successful,” said Esslie. “I just want to say thank you to the team and Mitch because without them, that’s not possible at all. Mitch came in and turned things around and worked really well with the players and the players all came in and gave it their all and won a championship in just a small time which was really awesome.”

The Crusaders will make the jump to the United Women’s Soccer League One next season.