Hoosick Falls approves boys’ and girls’ basketball

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hoosick Falls Board of Education approved boys’ and girls’ basketball at a board meeting Thursday night. The vote was 6-1 on both the boys’ and girls’ motions.

Athletes and coaches will be tested twice a week during the season, according to the school district one positive test will end competition for the team it occurs in. No spectators will be allowed at games and masks will be worn by participants.

However, the Panthers still won’t offer wrestling and cheerleading.

This comes after students rallied together in support of high-risk sports returning to play. A small group of athletes protested outside the school Thursday to encourage participation in sports.

Superintendent of schools Patrick Dailey addresses student athletes outside the school Thursday afternoon

