Hogg’s OT goal sends UAlbany past New Hampshire

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena Men's Lacrosse team fell just short of a comeback victory on Saturday afternoon, as a pair of late attempts to tie the game were stopped as the Canisius Golden Griffins held on to secure an 8-7 win over the Green and Gold. Siena was led by a five-point afternoon from senior Jack Kiernan, who secured a hat trick and two assists. Fifth year Dylan Pantalone dished out assists on two of Kiernan's scores, finishing as the other Saints in double-digit points. The Saints would get single points on the game from George Rusnak, Brendan Lantieri, Nick Casner, Maurice Tessier, Seth Van Schepen, and Brett Habich. Junior goalkeeper Christopher Yanchoris would snag seven saves in the loss. Canisius would see Jacob Buck score a hat trick to lead his team in points. Dan Kritkausky and Keegan Kozack each also finished with two points, as Kritkausky scored twice and Kozack scoring a goal and an assist. Canisius had four others finish with a single point. Goalkeeper Otto Bergmann made 12 saves in his winning effort. The Golden Griffins got the ball rolling early, as goals from Ethan Coughlin and Mark Allen opened a 2-0 lead for Canisius. But in less than a four-minute span, the Saints countered back with a pair of goals coming from Casner and Tessier to pit things at 2-2 through the first 15. Each team scored just once in the second frame, as things would move to 3-3 by the halfway mark. Both offenses would heat up the third quarter, as both sides combined for eight total goals in the frame. After a Kiernan goal to open up the scoring to make it 4-3 Siena, Canisius would score three goals in a row and would be trailing 6-4 by the 6:09 mark to go in the third. Both sides traded jabs into the fourth, as the Golden Griffins would lead 8-6 heading into the final 15. The game would become a defensive battle, as only one goal would find the net in the fourth. It would be Kiernan again on a feed from Pantalone to pull Siena within one score with 8:58 to play. Despite the pressure, it seemed Siena might be out of luck after a Canisius ground ball with 49 seconds to play and the ball just outside their offensive end. But after the whistle to restart play, freshman Trevor Marsala and senior Jake Marcus pulled off a double team, with Marcus creating a turnover and scooping a ground ball to get the Saints going the other way. Siena would be a pair of scoring chances off the stick of Kiernan, but would be stopped both times as Canisius held on for the win. Both sides were 19-24 in clear attempts, while both sides also combined for 50 total turnovers. The Saints led the way in shots on goal 19-15. The Saints return to action next Saturday, Mar. 13 when they play host to Monmouth in their MAAC opener at Hickey Field. The opening face-off will get things going at 1 PM.