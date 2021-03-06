Hogg’s OT goal sends UAlbany past New Hampshire

Score: UAlbany 13, New Hampshire 12 (OT)
Location: John Fallon Field in Albany, N.Y.
Records: UAlbany (3-2, 1-0) | New Hampshire (1-2, 0-1)
Short Story: Bryar Hogg finds the back of the net in overtime to push UAlbany past visiting New Hampshire 13-12 in another thriller with the Wildcats.
Key Stats
- Sarah Falk scored five goals
- Bryar Hogg recorded a hat trick, including the game-winner in overtime
- Katie Pascale scored once with two assists
- UAlbany outdrew New Hampshire 16-11
- New Hampshire outscored UAlbany 7-3 in the second half
Coach Rowan Thomson: “We knew our first America East game was going to be a really good matchup against a really good New Hampshire team. I thought overall we had a really great game plan. UNH came out really strong in the second half, and we battled to keep it close. We had a great stop on defense in overtime before putting it away.”
How it Happened
- New Hampshire got on the board first, scoring to go up 1-0 with 27:39 left in the first. Katie Pascale continued her hot streak, scoring just 38 seconds later to tie the game at one. Sara Falk kicked off her big day with a goal less than one minute after Pascale to give UAlbany its first lead.
- After seeing New Hampshire tie the game at two, UAlbany rolled off five-straight goals, including one shorthanded, to take a 7-2 lead with 13:33 left in the first half. New Hampshire responded by scoring the next two, before trading goals with UAlbany for the remainder of the half with the Great Danes taking a 9-5 lead into the break.
- New Hampshire came out firing after halftime, scoring each of the first four goals of the second half to cut UAlbany’s lead to one. UAlbany scored the next two to go up 11-8. The Wildcats kept pace, scoring twice, before Bryar Hogg put UAlbany up 12-10 with 8:10 to go.
- New Hampshire scored the final two goals of regulation to tie the game at 12 and force overtime. Since trailing 7-2 in the first half, the Wildcats outscored UAlbany 10-5, including 7-3 in the second half, and 4-1 over the final 11:30 of regulation.
- In overtime, after forcing a turnover on their defensive end, UAlbany took over possession and pushed the ball up the field. Pascale found Hogg diving towards the goal for the score and the victory, 13-12.
- Falk finished the game leading all scorers with five goals. Hogg finished with a hat trick, including the game-winner. Four other Great Danes each scored once, with Pascale contributing one goal and two assists.
Next: UAlbany hosts Hofstra on March 9.