Hogg named America East offensive player of the week

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — University at Albany sophomore Graydon Hogg has been named America East Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. He was named alongside Defensive Player Tommy Lingner from UMBC and Rookie Dylan Pallonetti from Stony Brook.
Hogg, an attack from Oshawa, Ontario, led UAlbany with a career-best six goals and one assist against UMass Lowell over the weekend, powering the Great Danes to a 17-6 victory over the River Hawks. Hogg currently leads the team in scoring with 15 goals, and ranks tied for second with 19 total points.
Last season, Hogg was named America East Rookie of the Week twice before the COVID-19 shutdown ended the season after five games.
UAlbany visits #9 Syracuse on Thursday, April 8.
