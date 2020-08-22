Hipsley earns scholarship at Stony Brook

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Basketball achieved the highest average home attendance amongst all 56 Northeast mid-major programs during the 2019-20 season, according to the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Attendance Report. Moreover, the Saints broke the top-100 nationally overall in attendance for the 23rd straight season, ranking 83rd overall out of 350 Division I programs with an average of 6,228 fans per game. "To be No. 1 amongst Northeast mid-majors in home attendance is a tremendous accomplishment which we are extremely proud of, and something which could not have been achieved without our outstanding fan support," said Siena College Vice President and Director of Athletics. "Siena Basketball has held a special place in the hearts of the Capital Region community for generations, and we are profoundly thankful to the best fans in the country who have helped us rank in the top-100 nationally in attendance annually for nearly a quarter century." Siena leapfrogged Atlantic 10 foe Rhode Island for top billing in Division I Men's Basketball attendance amongst all Northeast mid-major programs during the 2019-20 season. The Northeast is comprised of nine states according to the United States Census Bureau: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Mid-major teams are defined as programs from the 25 conferences which do not comprise "high majors," which are the Power 5 (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC), AAC, and Big East. "This is such an amazing accomplishment," noted head coach Carmen Maciariello. "This was a complete team effort from our sales team at the arena, to our athletic department, to our marketing group. But none of this would be possible without our great fans. Thank you so much." Siena improved 11 spots in the national average attendance rankings this past winter to finish 83rd overall, marking the program's highest mark in five years dating back to a ranking of 82nd for the 2014-15 season. The Saints have now ranked in the top-100 nationally in attendance for each of the past 23 seasons, coinciding with the program's full-time move downtown beginning in 1997-98. Siena also stood 12th overall nationally in average home attendance amongst all 263 mid-major programs, an improvement of seven spots from the previous season. The Saints' average attendance of 6,228 during the 2019-20 season at the Times Union Center was the program's highest mark in four years since averaging 6,269 fans in 2015-16, and outranked the NCAA average of 4,601 by more than 26%. Siena saw an increase in average home attendance of 461 spectators from the 2018-19 campaign, as the 7% improvement was the program's highest in 11 years since achieving a 14% increase in 2008-09 from the 2007-08 season. Additionally, the Saints boasted a pair of capacity crowds of 7,146 fans last season against Manhattan (Feb. 16) and in the home finale vs. Niagara (Mar. 4). Siena ranked third in average home attendance amongst the 22 Division I programs from the state of New York, trailing only national leader Syracuse and other high-major competitor St. John's. However, the Saints outranked 16 high-major programs nationally, including nine Power 5 teams in Boston College, California, Georgia Tech, Miami, Northwestern, Oregon State, Stanford, USC, and Washington State. The stellar fan support helped propel Siena to a perfect 14-0 record at the Times Union Center last season, as the Saints were one of just 13 Division I teams nationally to go undefeated at home in 2019-20. Siena achieved an unblemished home mark for the third time in 23 seasons since making the full-time move downtown (17-0 in both 2008-09 and 2009-10), and the 14-game win streak in Albany marks the second longest in program history (38 straight between 2008-10). The Saints won by an average of 11.1 points per game at home this past winter, and trailed for a total of just 14:09 over their final seven games at the Times Union Center. Siena has now drawn more than 2.5 million fans over 394 all-time games at the Times Union Center, dating back to the program's first home contest in the facility during the 1990-91 season. The Saints welcomed their two-millionth fan on Dec. 23, 2014 vs. Cornell, and have drawn crowds in excess of 10,000 on 33 occasions. Siena holds a 262-132 (.665) all-time record at the Times Union Center, including a stellar 247-110 (.692) mark since permanently making the facility its home beginning with the 1997-98 season. Excitement entering the 2020-21 season surrounding the reigning MAAC Champions is at a fever pitch. The Saints are set to welcome back three starters from last year's title-winning squad which posted a 20-10 overall record including a 15-5 mark in the MAAC, highlighted by the return of First Team All-MAAC selections Manny Camper and Jalen Pickett (Player of the Year). Siena is also set to welcome 10 talented newcomers to this year's squad including five transfers and four true freshmen, as they look to build upon the nation's seventh longest active winning streak of 10 games. Siena Basketball 2020-21 season tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased by contacting the Siena Fan Relations Management Center by phone at (518) 487-2202, which now also includes a text option, by e-mail at sienatickets2@siena.edu, or online at sienasaints.com/tickets.