Hipsley earns scholarship at Stony Brook

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Entering his senior year Saratoga’s Brad Hipsley had limited options when it came to playing baseball at the college level. In the fall of 2017 Hipsley traveled to a Stony Brook sponsored tournament with the South Troy Dodgers. He had been in contact with Seawolves Head Coach Matt Senk during his junior year but nothing materialized,
“It was funny because going into the Stony Brook day I was driving down with my dad and we were talking and he was like you have nothing to lose,” said Hipsley.
With Senk in attendance he played like it,
“I ended the day 4-5 (homer, two triples and a single) it was one of the best games of my life and after that day Coach Senk gave me a call and said we’d like to have you down here.”
This was late in the recruiting process so the only spot available was as a walk-on. After his freshman year he talked to his coach about what it would take to get on scholarship. This June with his sophomore season cut short the former Blue Streak got a text from Coach Senk asking if had time to talk,
“got on the phone with him and he was like hey I finally have some good news some money opened up and I think you’d be a good guy to receive that scholarship.”
Since that game in 2017 Hipsley has earned his way from a walk-on to a scholarship in just two seasons at Stony Brook,
“It really meant a lot cause I mean you know I said it before but I really wasn’t supposed to be there and things just worked out and I think as cliche as it is hard work really does end up paying off at the end of the day.”